Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge

Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge
By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ‘Gunning for our Heros’ fundraising is taking place from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM to benefit the Wings of Valor Lodge.

The Wings of Valor Lodge is located near Parker South Dakota and provides the opportunity for all veterans, including those that are disabled, to participate in world-class hunting.

The General Manager of the lodge, Scott Redd, joined Dakota New Now on Saturday morning to discuss the fundraiser and how it will help serve their mission.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on

Latest News

Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge
Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-9-22)