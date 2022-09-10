Fundraiser Saturday for Wings of Valor Lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ‘Gunning for our Heros’ fundraising is taking place from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM to benefit the Wings of Valor Lodge.

The Wings of Valor Lodge is located near Parker South Dakota and provides the opportunity for all veterans, including those that are disabled, to participate in world-class hunting.

The General Manager of the lodge, Scott Redd, joined Dakota New Now on Saturday morning to discuss the fundraiser and how it will help serve their mission.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.