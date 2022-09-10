Sioux Empire United Way to kick off 2023 campaign with week-long celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire United Way is gearing up for its 2023 campaign kick-off.

It begins September 12, with a week filled with events to help drum up excitement for this year’s campaign.

On Monday, Sioux Empire United Way is giving away free coffee on Monday morning at 5 Scooters Coffee locations.

They are:

• 3650 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

• 420 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

• 5009 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

• 6503 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

• 2205 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

On Tuesday, the organization will recognize area partners in the community with Flyboy Donut drop-offs.

On Wednesday, bus tours will be offered to current volunteers of three of United Way’s funded agencies: Hope Coalition, Active Generations, and the new Children’s Inn location.

Thursday, Severance Brewing Company will launch an exclusive beer, ‘Brewberry Way,’ and the Board of Directors will serve walking tacos in the taproom.

On Friday, people are asked to wear United Way t-shirts and share photos with the organization.

The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will be lit in blue and orange all week to celebrate the kickoff of our 2023 SEUW campaign.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.