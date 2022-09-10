Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘You’re only as old as you feel’: 85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual river backflip

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River. (Source: WECT)
By Frances Weller and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VARNAMTOWN, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently celebrated turning 85 with his usual celebratory backflip into the river.

WECT reports O’Neal Varnam doesn’t look like a man who has been around for over eight decades and at 85, he sure doesn’t act it.

On Thursday, Varnam did what he does every year for his birthday — a backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“They don’t make them like that anymore,” his grandson Hunter Varnam shared on social media. “Happy 85th birthday to my hero in life, Capt. Varnam.”

Varnum has lived his entire life on the water. A native of Varnamtown, a small Brunswick County town named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

The 85-year-old has owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast. In the late 1970s, Varnum started a marine construction business where he still works.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips at 85.

“Hard work and determination,” he said. “All the years working in the river has kept me strong.”

Varnum and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 61 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Varnam’s backflip has already gained a lot of attention on social media. His grandson said he is exceptionally proud of him, which is why he shared it.

Varnam said he hopes to continue this birthday backflip tradition for many years to come.

“I believe you’re only as old as you feel,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint

Latest News

From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and...
Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 6:45: Metro Sports TV broadcasts SF Lincoln vs. SF Jefferson football
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 3:15: Metro Sports TV broadcasts SF Washington vs SF Roosevelt football
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area