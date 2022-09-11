Avera Medical Minute
Bergen Reilly brings home silver medal with USA at Pan-Am World Volleyball Cup Final Six

United States swept by Dominican Republic in home match
Stands for national anthem prior to playing for United States' Olympic Level volleyball team in the Pan-Am Final Six Tournament.(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Dakota News Now) - The Pan-American World Volleyball Cup Final Six won’t be another golden international competition for O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly.

Yet the 17-year senior will have another unforgettable trip full of memories and confidence boosts with the United States’ Olympic Level volleyball program.

And a silver medal to boot!

Reilly and Team USA fell to the host Dominican Republic team last night in the championship match in three sets (25-21, 25-13 & 26-24), settling for silver and runner-up.

Bergen, believed to be the first high school age player to play with the top volleyball program in the United States in two decades, won gold during the under-19 Pan-American Cup earlier this summer.

