Bergen Reilly brings home silver medal with USA at Pan-Am World Volleyball Cup Final Six

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Dakota News Now) - The Pan-American World Volleyball Cup Final Six won’t be another golden international competition for O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly.

Yet the 17-year senior will have another unforgettable trip full of memories and confidence boosts with the United States’ Olympic Level volleyball program.

And a silver medal to boot!

Reilly and Team USA fell to the host Dominican Republic team last night in the championship match in three sets (25-21, 25-13 & 26-24), settling for silver and runner-up.

Bergen, believed to be the first high school age player to play with the top volleyball program in the United States in two decades, won gold during the under-19 Pan-American Cup earlier this summer.

