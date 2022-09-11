Coo crush Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Cougar football shutout Minot State at home earlier today. USF advances to 2-0 on the season with a dominating 34-0 home opener win.

“It’s our goal to come out strong on the offensive side of the ball every week,” said Coach Jon Anderson. “We’ve been able to achieve that goal over the past two weeks allowing us to set the tone early on in the game.”

Key Players

· Thuro Reisdorfer rushed for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in 27 carries

· Adam Mullen threw for 177 yard on 24 attempts

· Amaurii Grosskopf, Caden Camacho, Cameron Alfaro and Cody Jantzen each led the Cougars with 3 tackles apiece

1st Quarter

· USF tallied 175 yards of total offense in the just the first quarter

· Held Minot State to just 33 yards of offense

· 12 carries for 91 yards

· Adam Mullen threw 6 completed passes for 84 yards

· 75% on third down conversions

· Thuro Reisdorfer rush for an 8-yard touchdown

· Nick Hernandez made a 40-yard field goal

· Dylan Rudningen rushed for a 30-yard touchdown

2nd Quarter

· Sioux Falls produced 97 yards of total offense

· Nick Hernandez drilled a 24-yard field goal

· Cal Botsford collected 1 sack on MSU’s Dawson Macleary

3rd Quarter

· USF ran 17 plays while collecting 111 yards of total offense

· 14 carries for 88 yards

4th Quarter

· USF held Minot State to just 22 yards of total offense while producing 145 in the fourth

· 100% on third down conversions

· Thuro Reisdorfer rushed for a 1-yard touchdown

· Dylan Rudningen rushed for a 9-yard touchdown

· Amaurii Grosskopf tallied 1 sack on Minot States Marshaun Campbell

The Cougars will be back in action on September 17th as they hit the road to take on Concordia-St. Pual.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.