Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11.

First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11.

“I think it’s important that we must remember what was going on that day, there is no better way than to recreate it as best as you can. Thinking about the firefighters that had to climb those 110 flights of stairs, that amazing,” said Jeff Kollars, Brooking’s resident.

As they remember those who lost their lives that fateful day, they are thanking all first responders for their selflessness.

“And those people that are brave enough to run toward danger that they’re not forgotten and that we appreciate the sacrifices that even our first responders and law enforcement do today,” said Connie Johnson, military success adviser SDSU.

For first responders at the event, they say days like today remind them just how important their roles are.

“I’m a volunteer firefighter for the city of Aurora too so I think about that all the time of what’s required of me or what’s asked of me from the community and how I can make sure I can stay in those standard so when the time comes, I can help out if I need to,” said Levi Smith, patrol officer for SDSU police department.

At the end of the day, it’s all about not letting the past drift into a distant memory.

“It’s just about remembering those tragic events and making sure that we hold our promise that we made back in 2001 that these people will never be forgotten,” said Johnson.

Organizers hope this event will continue to honor and remember first responders.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.