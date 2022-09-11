Jackrabbit fans enjoy the first home game and new alcohol sales

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the first jackrabbit home football game and fans are excited.

This is the first-year fans will be able to purchase alcohol inside of the stadium.

It comes after the board of regent’s decision to allow alcohol sales at university events.

Jackrabbit fans say they have been waiting for this

“I think it’s long overdue, I think it’s a revenue stream we’ve needed to support for quite some time,” said Brendan Luedtke and Chad Meirose, Jackrabbit fans.

Others say they’re ready to finally have a drink and watch the game.

“I came up a couple years ago for the playoffs and we weren’t able to do much inside the stadium, so we had to tailgate outside the stadium. So, this year we’re excited,” said Roy Saenz, Jackrabbit fan.

College students say they’re excited to see the atmosphere

“It’s going to be crazy; it’s going to be like nothing else for sure,” said Gary Winthrope, Jackrabbit fan.

And fans were ready to purchase a drink and watch a good game today.

“I think everybody is going to behave responsibly and they’re going to have a great time. It’s just now we can enjoy ourselves a little bit more,” said Saenz.

Fans were excited to head into the game and cheer on the jackrabbits.

