Mount Marty suffers first setback at Hastings

By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Mount Marty Lancers were denied the first winning streak in program history, falling to 1-1 after a 42-20 defeat on Saturday at Hastings.

Tyree Morrison ran for three touchdowns and helped the Lancers run out to a 12-7 lead late in the first half. The Broncos got a late score to go in to half on top and pulled away in the second half led by quarterback John Zamora’s 268 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

