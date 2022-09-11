PRESIDENT’S BOWL: Jefferson races past Lincoln, Washington edges Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 31st President’s Bowl saw a pair of contrasting games and an impressive performance from the top ranked team in 11AAA.

In the marquee game of the night #1 Jefferson raced out to a 30-0 halftime lead against #3 Lincoln and never looked back, cruising to a 30-13 victory. In the first game of the day Washington won a defensive battle with Roosevelt 14-7.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.