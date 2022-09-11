Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th.

The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.

That booster club is a non-profit, made up of military members that donates to charitable events in the region.

The fundraiser will last run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Pizzashop is located near the Empire Mall, near Buff City Soap and Nautical Bowls.

The restaurant also set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

At Pizzashop, we appreciate and respect the first responders in our community. We come from proud families of Airmen, Seabees, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and Army troops.

