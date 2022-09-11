Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning

The shop features Brooklyn-style pizza.
The shop features Brooklyn-style pizza.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th.

The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.

That booster club is a non-profit, made up of military members that donates to charitable events in the region.

The fundraiser will last run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Pizzashop is located near the Empire Mall, near Buff City Soap and Nautical Bowls.

The restaurant also set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

At Pizzashop, we appreciate and respect the first responders in our community. We come from proud families of Airmen, Seabees, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and Army troops.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sept-11th-military-fundraiser

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-9-22)

Latest News

Scores touchdown against UC-Davis
SDSU hangs on to beat UC-Davis
During Cyclones 10-7 win at rival Iowa
Dekkers leads Iowa State past Iowa
Coyotes win in four sets
Coyote volleyball beats West Virginia
During game at Hastings
Mount Marty suffers first setback at Hastings