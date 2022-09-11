Avera Medical Minute
Win over West Virginia highlights perfect South Dakota Classic for USD volleyball

USD tops Cal-Bakersfield, WVA & Northern Colorado over the weekend
Go 3-0 in their tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VERMILLION & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota volleyball team picked up another impressive non-conference victory on Friday night, defeating West Virginia of the Big 12 in four sets in the second match of their South Dakota Classic.

Elizabeth Juhnke led USD with 15 kills and the Coyotes also got 13 from Madison Harms and 11 from Aimee Adams.

USD, who earlier in the day beat Cal-Bakersfield, finished off a perfect weekend Saturday night by topping Northern Colorado in five sets at the Sanford Pentagon. They improve to 8-1 overall on the season and will head out for one more non-conference tournament next week in Tampa.

