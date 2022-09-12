Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, comming soon to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls.

One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.

Limon ensures top quality by making small batches of her products to maintain freshness and caters to those with dietary restrictions. She says her favorite flavors are strawberries and cream and the mangonada.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.