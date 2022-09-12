DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche.

On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire responders discovered suspected human remains while trying to suppress the fire. At the request of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, DCI Agents responded to conduct a scene investigation, complete interviews, and execute a search warrant surrounding the circumstances.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office, S.D. Fire Marshals Office and DCI are continuing to investigate. The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Belle Fourche Police Department assisted with the investigation.

