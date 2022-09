SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is giving future owners a chance to meet the dogs that could find forever homes this weekend at the Dog Days Hotel. 17 dogs will make your acquaintance from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.