Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gas price decline hits 13 consecutive weeks

The national average of fuel is $3.67 per gallon, which is down 26.9 cents from a month ago.
The national average of fuel is $3.67 per gallon, which is down 26.9 cents from a month ago.(Contributed)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices continue to fall for the 13th week in a row, declining 7.6 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average of fuel is $3.67 per gallon, which is down 26.9 cents from a month ago.

Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said price reports are showing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast.

Some areas are seeing noticeable increases, while others are seeing decreases, De Haan explained.

“Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California,” De Haan said. “Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes.”

De Haan believes the drop in prices will overpower the increases and could lead to another potential week-to-week decline.

That being said, De Haan explained the country is in a fragile state and could “certainly see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

According to GasBuddy, the lowest average gas prices were reported in Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi, while California, Hawaii and Nevada reported the highest prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County
gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The shop features Brooklyn-style pizza.
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure law
The mother was found wet, barefoot and 'not communicative to the officers,' said NYPD Chief of...
Mother being questioned in drowning death of 3 children
A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes.
Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes