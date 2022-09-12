GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-11-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth week of football in the Dakota News Now viewing area was a soggy one that still couldn’t rain on the parade of prep and college gridiron stars!

We look back at some of the top sights, sounds and moments in college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota in our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.