Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-11-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from week in prep and college football
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth week of football in the Dakota News Now viewing area was a soggy one that still couldn’t rain on the parade of prep and college gridiron stars!

We look back at some of the top sights, sounds and moments in college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota in our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County

Latest News

Scores touchdown against UC-Davis
Jackrabbits hang on for victory over UC-Davis
Stands for national anthem prior to playing for United States' Olympic Level volleyball team in...
Bergen Reilly brings home silver medal with USA at Pan-Am World Volleyball Cup Final Six
Another slow start costs Coyotes at Montana
Trophy and banner for 2022 game
PRESIDENT’S BOWL: Jefferson races past Lincoln, Washington edges Roosevelt