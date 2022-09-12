Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: PUC Chair talks pipeline process amid Summit’s scrap with landowners

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, South Dakota Public Utilities Chair Chris Nelson breaks down the permit approval process for a project like the proposed CO2 pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss takes a closer look at the ethics investigation into Gov. Noem, including a release of documents from the Government Accountability Board.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

