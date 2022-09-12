Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names Released In Edmunds County Fatal Crash

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of the person who died Sept. 7 in a two-car crash east of Bowdle.

According to the report, a straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The straight truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

Curtis Baker, the 47-year-old driver of the semi-truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Vero Beach, Florida. Reports show he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Steven Dupper of Herreid, S.D., 59, was the driver of the straight truck. He was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County
gavel
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
The shop features Brooklyn-style pizza.
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning

Latest News

Golf, courtesy: MGN
Sioux Falls hosts World Scientific Congress of Golf
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunny and warm
No trespassing sign
Matters of the State: PUC Chair talks pipeline process amid Summit’s scrap with landowners
Jacks stop a 2-point conversion attempt with 81 seconds left
After surviving Cal-Davis, beaten-up Jacks a “different team” from fall camp