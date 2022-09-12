Names Released In Edmunds County Fatal Crash

BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of the person who died Sept. 7 in a two-car crash east of Bowdle.

According to the report, a straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The straight truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

Curtis Baker, the 47-year-old driver of the semi-truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Vero Beach, Florida. Reports show he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Steven Dupper of Herreid, S.D., 59, was the driver of the straight truck. He was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.