Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call regarding gunshots on Saturday morning. According to their release, arriving deputies found a dead individual at the scene. After a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in this unattended death. The release also said, given the nature of the death, no additional details will be released.

Officers have not released a specific location for this incident.

