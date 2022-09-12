Avera Medical Minute
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took his key fob with him while he went into a store around 6 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim saw the suspect enter his vehicle on the driver’s side. The victim went to confront the suspect and pulled him out of the car. The two men entered into a physical altercation, and then the suspect walked away. The victim drove his car to follow the suspect, and a short while later, the suspect went into a vehicle and fired shots toward the victim.

Clemens said the victim decided to drive away after shots were fired and called the police. The victim’s car mirror was shot, but no injuries were reported.

The victim was able to gather some photo evidence. Officers are still investigating the situation and searching for the suspect.

