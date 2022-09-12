Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site between Sioux Falls and Harford in mid-August.

According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred approximately one-to-two days before officers were called for a wellbeing check on Aug. 18 at 11:47 a.m.

Captain Phillips said a 45-year-old man from South Dakota and Iowa named Jason Lucas was found dead outside of the camper. Autopsy reports show Lucas died as a result of multiple stab wounds believed to be inflicted by Jason Blunt, a 46-year-old man from Iowa who was found inside the locked camper dead from an overdose of medication and methamphetamine.

Both men, who were “previous acquaintances,” had been working construction in the area recently. Phillips said at least one of the men had been staying at an RV camper at Buffalo Ridge for the past week.

