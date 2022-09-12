Sunny and warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s looking like it will be a pretty pleasant day! High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. We may even see a few low 90s in south central South Dakota this afternoon. The wind should stay pretty light, but it will start to pick up a little bit up north this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll cool back down into the 40s and 50s for lows. The sunshine will stick around for Tuesday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Clouds will start to roll into the region by the middle of the week. That’s ahead of a couple chances for rain toward the middle and end of the week. Highs will stay in the 80s and we could see showers and thunderstorms off and on Wednesday night through Friday night.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we should start to see any rain wrap up Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend. Looking ahead to next week, highs will stay in the low to mid 80s and it looks like we’ll get the dry weather back in here.

