Three dead, one injured in one-car crash near Sisseton

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people died, and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton.

Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side, and started on fire.

Three vehicle occupants, a 30-year-old female and two males, ages unknown, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old male occupant sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Sisseton hospital and later transported to a Fargo, N.D., hospital.

Authorities are investigating who drove the car and the seatbelt use of all the occupants of the vehicle.

The names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.