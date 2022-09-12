Avera Medical Minute
Two-time Olympic medalist joins the Prairie Creek Lodges’ volleyball game

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two-time Olympic medalist Courtney Thompson surprised members of Prairie Creek Lodges volleyball club.

Prairie Creek is a Good Samaritan society senior living facility in Sioux Falls, and it hosts an active and enthusiastic group of chair volleyball players.

The game includes most of the basics of volleyball, but players must wear some type of gloves, and they cannot leave their seats. Thompson was able to offer them a few pointers, though some did not let her title as Olympian overcome their competitive spirit.

“There’s a lot of smack talking which is awesome. They just want to have a good time like we all do,” said Thompson.

“They put their pants on one leg at a time just like I do, so I always figure, ‘hey, they don’t want to be put on a pedestal any more than we do.”’  said Prairie Creek resident Elmer Burgers.

Many members of the chair volleyball club are in their 90s.

