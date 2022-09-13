Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana ranked top 10 regional university by U.S. News & World report

Augustana University
Augustana University(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University has been named a top regional university by U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College Rankings.

Augustana is ranked No. 9 in Best Regional Universities in the Midwest and listed in other Best Regional Universities Midwest categories, including No. 8 in Best Undergraduate Teaching and No. 9 in Best Value, according to a press release from the AugustanaUniversity.

“The 2023 Best College Rankings affirm the qualities that set our students, faculty, and the university as a whole apart — a caring community where faculty are committed to helping students explore their passions, discover their calling, and build lives of meaning and purpose,” said Joel Munza, associate vice president for enrollment management. “An Augustana education prepares our students for successful careers through hands-on learning. This is why prospective employers and business leaders hold this place and our graduates in high regard.”

In its 38th edition, U.S. News & World Report surveyed schools in the spring and summer of 2022. In total, the recognized leader in college rankings assessed an all-time high of 1,500 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduate outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.

“These rankings reflect the distinctive education of enduring worth available at Augustana. Graduates launch their careers confidently because of ongoing faculty mentoring, personal advising, and robust applied learning. Whether it is studying away, internships, or rigorous research, students develop transferable skills and a vocational sense of purpose that prepares them to be global leaders,” said Assistant Vice Provost for Student Success & Engagement Billie Streufert.

The Princeton Review also recently ranked AU as one of its Best Regional Colleges, as well as Niche, which ranked Augustana among the Best Colleges in South Dakota — giving the university a grade A in value and athletics.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police Lights
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
Tamara Panzino, a retired registered nurse, helped save a 3-month-old infant who stopped...
Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight: ‘I’m glad I was there’
Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
Noem sitting at a desk
Noem faces limited physical mobility for next several months due to back surgery

Latest News

Barn collapse
Ten workers injured while constructing dairy barn near Summit
Leaders say when people decide to get help instead of choosing suicide, their lives progress.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm, increasing clouds
Wins final B-Mod feature of 2022 at I-90 Speedway
I-90 Speedway Season Concludes