Bergen Reilly ready to roll at O’Gorman after playing for US Olympic level volleyball team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bergen Reilly got the mother of all excused absences during her senior year at O’Gorman, spending the past week and a half with the United States Olympic level volleyball team in the Dominican Republic.

About 48 hours after helping the United States win the Silver Medal in the Pan American Final Six Tournament, and not long after flying back into Sioux Falls late on Sunday night, it was back to class in the morning at O’Gorman and practice with the Knights’ volleyball team in the afternoon!

It wraps up a whirlwind week and a half for the Nebraska commit and shows the kind of spirit and work ethic that’s taken her so far.

Remarkably Bergen didn’t miss any of O’Gorman’s matches and will play tomorrow when the Knights host Watertown.

