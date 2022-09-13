Avera Medical Minute
Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday during an event on the White House South Lawn celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday during an event on the White House South Lawn celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The law signed by Biden last month is designed to lower prescription drug prices, fund climate-related investments, increase corporate taxes and reduce the federal deficit, the Associated Press reported.

Biden is touting the Democrats’ legislative successes in Congress in the runup to the midterm elections in November.

Lower gas prices have helped cool off inflation somewhat. However, though inflation is easing, it’s not easing as quickly as investors would have hoped.

A report released Tuesday showed inflation decelerated to 8.3% percent in August, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop as of midday.

