Cream and Sugar Coffee Shop and Bakery opens as place for residents to connect, network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As the rising sun replaces the darkness in the quaint town of Beresford and the streetlights turn off one by one, most of historic third street is still quiet, except for one place. The source of light, life, and caffeine: Cream and Sugar has welcomed customers since they opened for business in June.

Three friends and their families took the plunge into business together, starting with a full remodel of a historic building. Tricia Beeson, and Sophie Wettstein are owners and baristas.

“We all kind of had the idea of a coffee shop bakery. It was like, let’s do it because we got the opportunity for the building,” said Wettstein.

“It’s always so rewarding seeing a place come to life,” said Beeson.

And the building gives back its own treasures.

“This table was in here, and when I was cleaning up one day, I noticed there was an engravement in there, and it says ‘Mike’ and my grandpa was named Mike, and he had an office in the back of here at one point,” said Beeson.

The space used to be a paint store. A cappuccino maker and frother replace the sound of paint agitators.

“Mochas are very popular; americanos are popular and lattes,” said Wettstein.

And back in the kitchen, owner and baker Chelsea Fitzgerald uses her big city training to create treats that perfectly pair with a latte.

“She’s an artist. She’s not just a baker, the look of it. Just the beauty of it. Her artwork is phenomenal,” said Beeson.

The trio has faced typical business owner challenges, but those concerns melt away as the next customer walks in, eager to choose from the bakery display and order something to drink.

“It’s still like crazy to think that it’s actually happening,” said Wettstein of her dreams of running a coffee shop becoming a reality.

Cream and Sugar is more than a spot to grab a treat and coffee; it’s a place for book clubs, business networking, and a new type of glue to bond people in the community.

“People sitting around together and communicating like we are meant to and sharing their hearts and stories. It’s just really a dream come true. And it’s what our community really needed,” said Beeson.

