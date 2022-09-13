Avera Medical Minute
CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

