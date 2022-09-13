Avera Medical Minute
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMMIT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least 10 people were injured, including one with critical injuries, after a building collapse Monday night southwest of Summit, according to officials.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the east end of a dairy farm being built in the area. According to KWAT Radio, 10 workers were injured when large, heavy rafters collapsed on them.

One person sustained critical injuries. Five people were taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, while three were transported to Milbank and two to Webster.

Grant County Deputy Sheriff Wesley Bowsher said multiple agencies from across northeast South Dakota responded to the call. He said was the third or fourth responder on scene, and by that time, nobody was inside the building.

According signage on the property, the site is the future home of Blooming Valley Dairy.

Signage on scene of dairy barn construction collapse
Signage on scene of dairy barn construction collapse(KXLG Radio)

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Bowsher said the investigation will be turned over to OSHA to determine the cause. The federal agency will also determine whether any fines will be handed down to the construction company building the barn.

Dakota News Now has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

