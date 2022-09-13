Dylan Wiggins making his own name at West Sioux

HAWARDEN, IA. (Dakota News Now) - <”When I was younger I always just wanted to be the guy with the ball. So I think that’s maybe where it all originally started.” West Sioux Senior QB Dylan Wiggins says.

It didn’t take long for coaches at West Sioux to see that they wanted Dylan Wiggins to have the football too.

“He hadn’t run our system yet so there were some growing pains with that. But as far as his arm talent and some of the things that he brought to the table we recognized that, if we started him young, and got him going, that he was going to be a good one for us.” West Sioux Head Coach Ryan Schweisow says.

Yet it was less about the hands, and more about the shoes, he’d have to fill.

His predessecor was arguably the greatest player in West Sioux history, Hunter Dekkers. Leader of two state championship teams, Dekkers would go on to set the Iowa career prep records for passing yards and touchdowns in his senior year with Wiggins backing him up as a freshman.

“It was just great to see what really needs to be done and how it’s got to be executed. He’s a great player and a great role model to play the quarterback position and kind of teach me and show me how it needs to be done.” Wiggins says.

Taking over as the starter as a sophomore.

“I think coming in as a sophomore helped because there weren’t high expectations because he was so young. But I don’t think Dylan ever really put any pressure on himself to be Hunter Dekkers. He just wanted to be Dylan Wiggins.” Schwiesow says.

“I think I was just more ready and eager to play and show what I could do.” Wiggins says.

And that’s helped Dylan make his own mark. In three years he’s passed for more than 5500 yards and 63 touchdowns while running for more than 800 yards, leading the Falcons back to the state title game last season.

“I think I’m just someone who wants to go out there and work hard and just be themselves truely and not try to be anybody else on the football field.” Wiggins says.

Now a senior likely to get a scholarship on his own, it’s Dylan’s turn to mentor the next high flying Falcon quarterback named Wiggins.

His brother Blake!

“Trying to show him the basics of it. You know you just got to go out there and be yourself and just go through the plays and do what needs to be done and just not overthink it and try to do too much.” Dylan says.

