Hawarden’s Hunter Dekkers lives childhood dream in leading Iowa State to Cyhawk win

Engineered Cyclones’ game winning 99-yard drive in 10-7 victory at Iowa
Engineers 99-yard game winning drive at Iowa
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - In just his second start at quarterback for Iowa State, Hawarden’s Hunter Dekkers has already put himself in Cyclone lore by authoring Iowa State’s version of “The Drive” against arch rival Iowa.

Last Saturday his Cyclones trailed the Hawkeyes 7-3 late in the third when the pride of West Sioux and his offense started at their own one yardline. What followed was a 21-play, 99-yard drive that Dekkers capped with the eight yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson

It proved the difference in Iowa State’s 10-7 victory, ending the Cyclones six game losing streak to the arch rival Hawkeyes, and was the kind of moment a native Iowan like Hunter had been dreaming of his whole life.

Dekkers and Iowa State wrap up non-conference play against the University of Ohio Saturday at 1 in Ames.

