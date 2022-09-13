Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 7 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Dakota Valley vs. Harrisburg volleyball

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Valley will take on Harrisburg in a volleyball match Tuesday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. Tuesday night’s game is the first broadcast of the season. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police Lights
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
Tamara Panzino, a retired registered nurse, helped save a 3-month-old infant who stopped...
Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight: ‘I’m glad I was there’
Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit

Latest News

Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Monroe Hanson appeared in Grant County Circuit Court in Milbank and...
Milbank man pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder
Cream and Sugar Coffee Shop and Bakery offers space for Beresford locals to connect, network
Cream and Sugar Coffee Shop and Bakery offers space for Beresford locals to connect, network
“People sitting around together and communicating like we are meant to and sharing their hearts...
Cream and Sugar Coffee Shop and Bakery opens as place for residents to connect, network
Lake Area Technical College (LATC) President Mike Cartney
President of Lake Area Technical College announces retirement