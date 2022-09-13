Avera Medical Minute
Milbank man pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder

Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Monroe Hanson appeared in Grant County Circuit Court in Milbank and pled guilty to three counts of First Degree Murder as part of a plea agreement in which the prosecution agreed not to seek the death penalty.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to AlphaMediaUSA, a Milbank man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his brother, sister-in-law, and her unborn child.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Monroe Hanson appeared in Grant County Circuit Court in Milbank and pled guilty to three counts of First Degree Murder as part of a plea agreement in which the prosecution agreed not to seek the death penalty. Circuit Court Judge Dawn Elshere accepted the plea deal and said Hanson would have no chance for parole. Three alternate counts of Second Degree Murder were dismissed.

In an interview with police, Brent Hanson admitted he “snapped” when he hit his brother, Clyde Hanson, in the head with a baseball bat in December 2021 at a residential property they both owned, but where they had separate living spaces.

Authorities say Clyde Hanson’s wife, Jessica Hanson, who was nine months pregnant, returned home the following morning and was struck in the head with a machete.

Police were called to conduct a welfare check and found Clyde Hanson’s body behind some sheetrock and Jessica Hanson’s body under a tarp.

Brent Hanson had a previous scuffle with the couple six months before their deaths when he was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Assault and Domestic Violence. He allegedly pushed around the couple after an argument over the care for Jessica Hanson’s dog.

Brent Hanson declined to speak at today’s sentencing.

He’ll spend the remainder of his life as an inmate at the South Dakota Penitentiary.

