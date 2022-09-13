Avera Medical Minute
NASA to crash spacecraft into an asteroid

Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - In about two weeks, NASA scientists will slam a refrigerator-sized spacecraft into an asteroid called “Dimorphos.”

The crash is only a test, and the asteroid is not threatening Earth.

Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.

It’s the first test of its kind and could be a crucial step in learning how effective a crash could be in protecting the Earth from potentially being hit by an asteroid.

The mission is expected to happen Sept. 26.

