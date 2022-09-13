Racing season concludes at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jesse Lindberg led all 20 laps of Saturday’s Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Car feature to get his second win of the year. John Hoing took the top spot in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks. Derek VanVeldhuizen won the USRA B-Modified feature and Josh Bradley took the trophy in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.

Lindberg took the initial lead of the main event and was pulling from the field as he entered lap traffic on just the fourth lap. Behind him, Lee Goos Jr was making his way forward – however that advance was stopped before the halfway point of the race when Goos tangled in traffic and spun in turn four. At the same time, Amelia Eisenschenk lost steering and her top five run came to an end.

When the race resumed, Lindberg again pulled away and Goos was again on a mission. At the checkered, Goos had charged back to second ahead of third-place Dalton Damagala. Logan Kafka was fourth with Bayley Ballenger completing the top five.

In the championship battle, Nate Barger was making his way forward from starting position 14. However, something went amiss on the number 98 and went he moved into eighth on lap four. Barger would limp to a nineteenth-place finish. Koby Workmeister, on the other hand, started eleventh and made his way to ninth – that will give the Armour, South Dakota, driver the championship title in his rookie year.

John Hoing took over the lead on lap six of the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stock feature and would go on to get his first win of the year and twelfth of his career at I-90 Speedway. Garet DeBoer got his best career finish in second ahead of Brady Klaassen, Colby Klaassen and Dustin Gulbrandson in the top five.

The 2022 champion in the division is Zach Oliver. Oliver is now a four-time champion of the Late Model Street Stocks at I-90 Speedway – adding those titles to his Hobby Stock championship from 2013.

Derek VanVeldhuizen made a move around the outside of Aaron DeThury and into the lead on lap five of the USRA B-Modified main. The move into the W column is the first on the year for the Rock Rapids, Iowa, driver who marked his fifth overall win at I-90 Speedway with the victory. Completing the top five were Tyler Tesch, DeThury, Wade Wright and Dustin Kruse.

At the same time, Miah Christensen had to make his way out of the B-main – but his efforts paid off as he’d be crowned champion.

Josh Bradly was out front all 12 laps of the hobby stock feature getting his second with of the year and fifth of his career. Tracy Halouska raced from tenth to second with Brandon Jurrens in third. Andy Wieczorek four with and Nick Brady fifth.

Landon Krohn completed his solid season and the Rowena, South Dakota, races is the 2022 champion in the hobby stocks.

The I-90 Speedway season banquet will be held Oct. 29 at the Humboldt Community Center.

