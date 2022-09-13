Avera Medical Minute
Summit volunteer firefighters first on scene of dairy barn collapse

First responders were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. on Monday when rafters in a Blooming Valley Dairy building collapsed and injured ten construction workers.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMMIT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Grant County Emergency Manager, first responders were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. on Monday when rafters in a Blooming Valley Dairy building collapsed and injured ten construction workers.

Summit Volunteer Fire Department Chief Calvin Pies was working in his repair shop when he got the call about the collapse.

“I think we had eight or ten guys that responded to that. It probably took 12 to 14 minutes by the time we were all there, and we had some of our firemen on-scene before we got there, they were out close by,” said Pies.

Pies says he is proud of how fast his crew of volunteer firefighters made it to the scene southwest of Summit. They were some of the first emergency responders to arrive.

”I’m very impressed with them. I mean, you drop everything from what you’re doing. We had other guys working on another shop and they drop what they’re doing and come to help out,” said Pies.

The Summit Fire Department was joined by the Grant County Sheriff Department, Milbank City Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department, Wilmot Fire Department, Watertown Fire Rescue, Grant-Roberts Ambulance, Ortonville Ambulance, South Shore Ambulance Service, Christensen Ambulance Service, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Grant County Emergency Management.

Of the 21 workers on the scene, ten were transported by ambulance to healthcare facilities in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. One person sustained critical injuries.

Summit volunteer firefighter, Jon Boomgaarden, says it’s not often such a large accident happens in the area.

”You don’t see something like that around here a lot. We have our fair share of accidents because of the interstate, but we were intimidated maybe at first. I was at least because you just don’t know what you’re walking into,” said Boomgaarden.

Boomgaarden says he’s not looking for any appreciation for volunteering his time to help.

”That’s not what you’re looking for. You’re just there to get everybody to safety as much as you can. We just want to help people. We want to be there when they need us,” said Boomgaarden.

Grant County Deputy Sheriff Wesley Bowsher said the investigation would be turned over to OSHA to determine the cause. The federal agency will also determine whether any fines will be handed down to the construction company building the barn. United Development, the company overseeing the construction of the building, declined to comment.

