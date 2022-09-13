Union Gospel Mission hosts downtown community street festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls is hosting the 1st Annual First Fruits Harvest Festival for its homeless and housed neighbors, local merchants, and community members.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 701 E. 8th Street in Sioux Falls. Arts, crafts, and live entertainment will begin at 2 p.m., following dinner, and community building from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m, according to their press release. A free-will donation is strongly encouraged for those who want to support the event.

“This is a great opportunity to break bread with community members while also sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Ian Grove, the mission’s Community Health Worker.

The First Fruits Festival will include a family-style feast, live entertainment, a local hair stylist, community-building activities, including local arts and crafts, a winter jacket giveaway, a sock drive, and more. Locally harvested fresh produce will be distributed throughout the event.

Volunteers are being recruited to help with event waste disposal, food stations, art projects, and other activities. Donations of food, clothing and water bottles are welcome!

About Union Gospel Mission

Union Gospel Mission, founded in 1900, has a 122-year-history of serving the homeless and poverty-stricken men, women, and children in the region.

“We are always looking for ways to reach out to our community,” said UGM’s CEO Eric Weber. “This event is ‘come as you are.’ We want people to know we are offering hope and stability as a positive force for unity and service in our community.”

Parking is free

Parking is free and accessible surrounding the Union Gospel Mission main office facility as well as the surrounding designated parking areas near downtown East 8th Street.

In addition, East 8th Street from North Nesmith Avenue to North Franklin Street will be closed from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on the event date.

Partners joining the festivities include

Partners involved in the event include the following: healthcare agencies and restaurants, BAM Institute of Civic Biodesign, Transformation Consulting Agency, and Smithfield Foods, Inc. Health Connect of South Dakota, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, and Cricket Wireless. Special guests include South Dakota State Senator Margaret (Maggie) Sutton, Jr. Miss Faith Stock Show Rodeo Queen Alison Zacharias, ARSA Art Collective, and local musician Elizabeth Anna.

Person of contact

Contact Ian Grove at iang@ugmsiouxfalls.com or 605-334-6732 for more event information, and to sign up to volunteer or donate goods. Information is also available at “First Fruits Festival’' on the UGM Facebook page and on the Mission’s website at ugmsiouxfalls.com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.