Warm, Increasing Clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see lots of sunshine early on before some high, thin clouds roll into the region. Temperatures will be warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s. The wind should stay fairly light today. Overnight, lows will drop down into the mid to upper 50s, so it won’t be as cool overnight.

Cloud cover will start to roll into the region by the middle of the week. That’s ahead of a couple chances for rain toward the middle and end of the week. Highs will stay in the 80s and we could see showers and thunderstorms off and on Wednesday night through Friday night.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we should start to see any rain wrap up Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend. Looking ahead to next week, highs will stay in the low to mid 80s and it looks like we’ll get the dry weather back once again and endure another stretch of quiet conditions for several days.

