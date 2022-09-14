Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

ACLU: Social Studies Standards perpetuate colonialism, discrimination against indigenous students

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(Pexels/Pixabay via MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota submitted a letter to the Board of Education Content Standards ahead of their Sept. 19 public hearing, saying that the latest set of social studies standards for South Dakota’s K-12 public schools are an example of ongoing colonialism and discrimination against Indigenous students and tribes.

According to a press release from the ACLU, the initial standards were developed by a nearly 50-person working group in 2021 from diverse backgrounds in South Dakota. This third revised set of standards, however, written by William Morrisey, a former professor from Hillsdale College in Michigan, falls short of the depth of Native American topics and Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings previously recommended, despite claims made otherwise by the South Dakota Department of Education.

The state is obliged to first consult with the Tribal Governments under S.D.C.L. §1-54-5 and to obtain the Tribes’ prior informed consent concerning any decisions that affect Tribes and their children. The state is disregarding the federal laws and the U.S. Constitution that recognizes Tribal sovereignty. Tribes have the right to provide direction and input for the education of Indigenous students who attend schools in South Dakota.

“Instead of engaging in meaningful consultation with Tribes to obtain consent to the revisions or adopting the Tribes’ recommendations, the perspective of Tribal governments is glaringly absent,” said Stephanie Amiotte, ACLU of South Dakota legal director. “The revisions now include mandatory teachings about Christianity in a number and manner that could violate the State of South Dakota’s Constitution and the Establishment Clause.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit

Latest News

A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member.
Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice after death
The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums...
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA
HAMZA HASSAN, faces multiple charges in attempted carjacking
Police: Suspect from Friday’s attempted carjacking in custody
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls