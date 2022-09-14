ACLU: Social Studies Standards perpetuate colonialism, discrimination against indigenous students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota submitted a letter to the Board of Education Content Standards ahead of their Sept. 19 public hearing, saying that the latest set of social studies standards for South Dakota’s K-12 public schools are an example of ongoing colonialism and discrimination against Indigenous students and tribes.

According to a press release from the ACLU, the initial standards were developed by a nearly 50-person working group in 2021 from diverse backgrounds in South Dakota. This third revised set of standards, however, written by William Morrisey, a former professor from Hillsdale College in Michigan, falls short of the depth of Native American topics and Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings previously recommended, despite claims made otherwise by the South Dakota Department of Education.

The state is obliged to first consult with the Tribal Governments under S.D.C.L. §1-54-5 and to obtain the Tribes’ prior informed consent concerning any decisions that affect Tribes and their children. The state is disregarding the federal laws and the U.S. Constitution that recognizes Tribal sovereignty. Tribes have the right to provide direction and input for the education of Indigenous students who attend schools in South Dakota.

“Instead of engaging in meaningful consultation with Tribes to obtain consent to the revisions or adopting the Tribes’ recommendations, the perspective of Tribal governments is glaringly absent,” said Stephanie Amiotte, ACLU of South Dakota legal director. “The revisions now include mandatory teachings about Christianity in a number and manner that could violate the State of South Dakota’s Constitution and the Establishment Clause.”

