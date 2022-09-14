Avera Medical Minute
Amber Alert issued for girl reportedly taken outside school in Missouri

An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from outside her middle school in Ferguson, Missouri.(Missouri Highway Patrol)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
,ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who they say was taken from outside her school.

Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Natonja Holmes late Tuesday night, according to KMOV. Ferguson police are reporting Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Holmes is described to be 4 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and braided black hair. She weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

According to police, two unidentified Black females abducted her. One suspect had long braids and was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts while the other was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings.

This combo photo shows the two unidentified suspects in Natonja Holmes' disappearance. One is...
This combo photo shows the two unidentified suspects in Natonja Holmes' disappearance. One is reported to be wearing long braids wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts and the other was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings.(Missouri Highway Patrol)

Holmes was last seen in a blue minivan that police say is either an older model Blue Kia Sedona or Dodge van with no front or rear license plates.

The Ferguson Police Department initially reported her disappearance on Facebook Monday.

The case was updated Wednesday morning when police said investigators reviewed surveillance images and Holmes’ family indicated that they did not recognize the suspects nor the vehicle captured on camera.

Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts should call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

Police say the vehicle involved in Natonja Holmes' disappearance is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge...
Police say the vehicle involved in Natonja Holmes' disappearance is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The van does not have front or rear license plate.(Missouri Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

