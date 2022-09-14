Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash

ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin.

According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.

The driver, 71-year-old Dean Royer from Arlington, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was transported by ambulance to the DeSmet hospital and was later flown to a St. Paul, MN hospital. He died Sept. 7, 2022, in St. Paul.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.