Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In tonight’s city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was discussed was the second reading of the property tax increase residents may see come next year.

The proposed 2023 budget for the city calls for a 3% property tax increase.

One resident spoke out against the increase at the meeting saying it is not the right time with inflationary costs.

“If there’s ever one time in our history that you should think twice about doing that, is when inflation came on again today as another 80.3% increase. Does not’ matter who you are that is affecting you every time you must buy groceries,” said Sioux Falls resident.

Some council members such as Pat Starr and David Barranco expressed their feelings of agreement.

“I feel like we can get there without this, but I understand that many people who have a great respect and love for the city have a different view,” said David Barranco, Sioux Falls City Council.

Other members of the council voiced their views on why this is necessary.

“With all the great stories we hear about Sioux Falls and how we are doing terrific and growing, well it takes money to finance that and keep the infrastructure up in our city,” said Marshall Selberg, Sioux Falls City Council.

City officials say the finances are also necessary for everyday municipal costs.

“Property taxes funds our day-to-day operations, the wages for our police and for our employees, gas we put in police cars, those day-to-day things,” said Greg Neitzert, Sioux Falls City Council.

The council ultimately approved the tax increase with an 8-0 vote.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police Lights
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
Tamara Panzino, a retired registered nurse, helped save a 3-month-old infant who stopped...
Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight: ‘I’m glad I was there’
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

The young horse was purchased by someone hoping to save her, who then turned to the rescue for...
South Dakota horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing foal with mother after being separated at auction
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction