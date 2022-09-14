City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In tonight’s city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was discussed was the second reading of the property tax increase residents may see come next year.

The proposed 2023 budget for the city calls for a 3% property tax increase.

One resident spoke out against the increase at the meeting saying it is not the right time with inflationary costs.

“If there’s ever one time in our history that you should think twice about doing that, is when inflation came on again today as another 80.3% increase. Does not’ matter who you are that is affecting you every time you must buy groceries,” said Sioux Falls resident.

Some council members such as Pat Starr and David Barranco expressed their feelings of agreement.

“I feel like we can get there without this, but I understand that many people who have a great respect and love for the city have a different view,” said David Barranco, Sioux Falls City Council.

Other members of the council voiced their views on why this is necessary.

“With all the great stories we hear about Sioux Falls and how we are doing terrific and growing, well it takes money to finance that and keep the infrastructure up in our city,” said Marshall Selberg, Sioux Falls City Council.

City officials say the finances are also necessary for everyday municipal costs.

“Property taxes funds our day-to-day operations, the wages for our police and for our employees, gas we put in police cars, those day-to-day things,” said Greg Neitzert, Sioux Falls City Council.

The council ultimately approved the tax increase with an 8-0 vote.

