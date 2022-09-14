Avera Medical Minute
Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice after death

A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member.
A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Sam Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. Amy was found dead on the Lower Brule Reservation near a barbed wire fence. It was not known where she was until weeks later and was discovered.

“She laid there for three weeks and then they put a mattress over her just to try to hide her body,” her cousin Wendell Johnson said. Two men from Lower Brule are accused of being involved in the crime that resulted in Amy’s death. One of the men, Rain LaRoche, was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 10. According to court documents, he was indicted for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. LaRoche pleaded not guilty and has a trial date set for October 11. The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 40 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $300 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Police are still searching for the other suspect believed to be involved.

Because of the nature of Amy’s death, her family made the tough decision to bury her in a closed casket. Usually, Sioux Native American tradition would warrant an open casket earth burial. The nature of Amy’s death forced the tough decision to go against tradition. The only comfort Wendell can find at her burial site is that she is near her sister Cynthia Thompson and their grandmother, but even that is hard to accept.

“Amy and her sister are sleeping here together now,” Johnson said. “Above them is their grandma. My mother. We shouldn’t have to even be doing this.”

Amy’s death is part of a bigger problem regarding missing and murdered indigenous women that her family and others hope will change one day.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

