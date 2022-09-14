Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Girls volleyball highlights from O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Pierre

Knights roll, Harrisburg and Washington rally for wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights were glad to have their star Bergen Reilly back on the floor Tuesday night in a 3-0 win over Watertown. Ironically, the Team USA standout in the Dominican Republic the last 10 days didn’t miss a game because the top-ranked Knights in Class AA had last week off.

The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers lost the first set to #2A Dakota Valley Tuesday night and trailed the 2nd set 15-9 before roaring back to win the final 3 sets. Gabi Zachariasen led the Tigers with 14 kills.

And in Pierre, the 3rd-ranked Governors won the first set handily over #4 Washington. But the Warriors also rallied to win the final 3 sets for the 3-1 victory.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Police Lights
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
Tamara Panzino, a retired registered nurse, helped save a 3-month-old infant who stopped...
Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight: ‘I’m glad I was there’

Latest News

John Daly is glad to be back at the 5th annual Sanford International
John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International
Harrisburg girls soccer team hits double digits in win at O'Gorman
Harrisburg hits double digits in girls soccer win at O’Gorman
O'Gorman boys dominating after 36 holes of City Golf Tournament
O’Gorman dominating Boys City Golf after 2 Rounds
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 13th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 13th