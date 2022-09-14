Girls volleyball highlights from O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights were glad to have their star Bergen Reilly back on the floor Tuesday night in a 3-0 win over Watertown. Ironically, the Team USA standout in the Dominican Republic the last 10 days didn’t miss a game because the top-ranked Knights in Class AA had last week off.

The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers lost the first set to #2A Dakota Valley Tuesday night and trailed the 2nd set 15-9 before roaring back to win the final 3 sets. Gabi Zachariasen led the Tigers with 14 kills.

And in Pierre, the 3rd-ranked Governors won the first set handily over #4 Washington. But the Warriors also rallied to win the final 3 sets for the 3-1 victory.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.