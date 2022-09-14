Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).

AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.

“I am both inspired and proud of our team and their dedication for excellence at our zoo,” said GPZ President & CEO Becky Dewitz. “Accreditation standards continuously evolve to ensure we are achieving the highest standard for animal wellbeing. Each day, our team works hard to ensure the animals are provided with high-quality and enriching care for their overall wellness.”

Great Plains Zoo has maintained accreditation since 1991.

The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). (Great Plains Zoo)

“Congratulations to the Great Plains Zoo for meeting this gold standard for a modern zoological facility for the 31st year in a row,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “This accreditation speaks to the team’s dedication in providing an incredible zoo experience for residents and visitors to our community. We also appreciate the continued partnership between the City and zoo in providing this beloved attraction that is visited by more than 250,000 people each year.”

There are currently 238 AZA-accredited facilities and 15 AZA-certified related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. To learn more about GPZ, visit GreatZoo.org.

The AZA accreditation process

The AZA accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site, multi-day inspection by an independent team of expert zoological professionals. Each facility up for accreditation undergoes a thorough review to make sure it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards, which emphasize animal wellbeing, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety.

“We strive to provide a valuable zoo experience for our guests, which is where we can ultimately achieve our mission to promote appreciation of the natural world, wildlife education, and conservation awareness to save wild species and spaces from extinction,” said Dewitz.

Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, top officials are interviewed by the Commission at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

