SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers came out strong and never looked back Tuesday night as they beat the O’Gorman Knights 10-0 at McEneaney Field. Hailee Christensen led the way for the Tigers with 4 goals and Jaylee Hofer also added 4 goals in the win for Harrisburg.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.