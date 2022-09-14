Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Livestock auctions are common around our region. Unfortunately, some of those auctions can result in the separation of bonded animals.

A 5- to 6-week-old filly came to “Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue” this past weekend following an auction.

Those at the rescue quickly realized she was still nursing and the clock was ticking to find her a nursing mare, preferably her mother.

With a lot of digging and help from the community, the rescue was able to track down the mare.

On Monday night, the two were reunited. (See the reunion video below.)

“I’m in a little bit of shock that we found her, secured her, and got her back,” said Tiffany Ring, Executive Director of Gentle Spirit Horse’s Rescue. “All the people who came together to support this, I think the proof is in the pudding, so to speak. If you look at them, calm and happy and together.”

Transporting the mare to Tea came at some expense to the rescue, and the filly needed medical attention for a corneal ulcer. The rescue is now fundraising to recoup some of those costs.

The rescue held a naming contest for the young filly on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

A donation page for Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue can be found here: https://gentlespirithorses.org/donate?fbclid=IwAR1hZhp8Dy0hlqtlQmlvNp6b5RKvZUofu2DqFk99b8AoYvSo20GiW-VmBeo

The rescue also has a Chewy.com wishlist for supplies here: https://www.chewy.com/g/gentle-spirit-horses-rescue_b84458717#wish-list&wishlistsortby=DEFAULT

Here you go, the reunion video. For some reason some videos come through low quality to me so I'm sorry about the quality ... BUT those are some happy hellos! Mama was a little tentative about nursing at first, probably sore, but they rapidly started nursing and are doing well. More to come! Posted by Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

