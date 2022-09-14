Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see increasing cloud cover around the region for the rest of our Wednesday. It’s going to be another warm and breezy day. Southeast wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. Overnight, we’ll see some showers and maybe even a couple thunderstorms roll through the region. Lows will fall into the 60s.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday into the lower to mid 80s. Our morning lows will be rather mild the next few mornings as they’ll fall into only the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Rain chances will pick back up Thursday evening into Thursday night. Highs Friday will fall into the low 80s.

As for the weekend, we’re still tracking another system to bring some moisture to the area on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Much of the weekend itself does look to stay dry as temperatures cool to the upper 70s to the lower 80s for highs. We’ll warm back up again next week into the mid to upper 80s and morning lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

