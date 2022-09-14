Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Increasing clouds, rain tonight

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover around the region for the rest of our Wednesday. It’s going to be another warm and breezy day. Southeast wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. Overnight, we’ll see some showers and maybe even a couple thunderstorms roll through the region. Lows will fall into the 60s.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday into the lower to mid 80s. Our morning lows will be rather mild the next few mornings as they’ll fall into only the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Rain chances will pick back up Thursday evening into Thursday night. Highs Friday will fall into the low 80s.

As for the weekend, we’re still tracking another system to bring some moisture to the area on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Much of the weekend itself does look to stay dry as temperatures cool to the upper 70s to the lower 80s for highs. We’ll warm back up again next week into the mid to upper 80s and morning lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
Police Lights
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death

Latest News

Broad Cast Theatre
‘One Night Standards’ is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday
The young horse was purchased by someone hoping to save her, who then turned to the rescue for...
South Dakota horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
In tonight's city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was...
City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase
City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase